Next election talk should begin in three years

Well, the election process is finally coming to a close, no thanks to the news media on television. My question is when will it begin again? Answer the day after the election, or in two years, whichever floats your boat. There are so many news organizations on the TV that have so many analysts in the know, and it costs so much to pay them. Here is comes again – the day after the election it all begins again. Now the news media on TV wants to talk about stress in elections that they have created. Hopefully, the election process does not begin again for three years.
James J. Harrigan, Waterloo
