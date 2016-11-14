The only wasted vote is one that’s not cast

The electorate has spoken, and Donald Trump is our new glorious leader. I don’t like it, but then I didn’t vote for him. I see that a lot of other people also don’t like it and are taking to the streets to express their displeasure. I’d like to address them by asking “did you vote, or did you sit out the election?”
I’ve heard some people state that they didn’t want to waste their vote. The only wasted vote is the vote that is never cast! Mr. Trump is our new president in accordance with the law as currently written. America is what it is because we observe the rule of law. Rioting in the streets because you don’t like the election result is something that we would expect from a third-world nation, not a world power.
When we don’t like it, we change the law to something we can live with. Rioting and property destruction does not change laws, except possibly to make them more restrictive. Working to enact meaningful campaign finance reform, to bring civility and equity back to political discourse, to promote enfranchisement of voters, and to preserve our national dignity will bring change.
Do you want change? Work for it! Vote for it! Don’t sit at home and watch it pass by and then complain because you don’t like what you got!
J. L. Hickman, Fairview Heights
