Reid fails his leadership test

College basketball coaching legend John Wooden said, “The most powerful leadership tool you have is your own personal example.”
Lame duck Senate minority leader, Harry Reid, has miserably failed his final leadership exam.
Reid’s recent statement was fraught with incendiary barbs: “The election of Donald Trump has emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry in America. (Trump detractors’) fear is entirely rational, because Trump has talked openly about doing terrible things to them.”
Reid’s ill-timed political rhetoric has undoubtedly contributed to protests and demonstrations in the streets of many U.S. cities, some of which have turned violent.
Fellow Senator Joe Manchin said Reid’s tirade was, “an absolute embarrassment to the senate as an institution, our Democratic party, and the nation.”
President Obama, previously a vigorous critic of Trump, welcomed him at the White House. “I want to emphasize to you, Mr. President-elect, that we now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed, then the country succeeds.”
You’d expect practiced hatemongers like Al Sharpton, rather than Reid, to fan the flames of unrest. Sharpton pledged: “I shifted my gear, I’m ready to fight. Saddle up your horse. This gonna be a fight for the future of this country.”
Reid’s comments conflict with his Senate oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
Reid also failed his followership exam. He should have followed the lead of our current president.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
