November 16, 2016 12:05 AM

Hillary can go away now that blood debt is paid

Hillary Clinton has been a liability to the Democratic Party since the impeachment of her husband in 1998. Now that its blood debt has been fulfilled the democrats are free to choose a more viable candidate for 2020.

Scott Oliva, Edwardsville

