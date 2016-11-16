Hillary can go away now that blood debt is paid

Hillary Clinton has been a liability to the Democratic Party since the impeachment of her husband in 1998. Now that its blood debt has been fulfilled the democrats are free to choose a more viable candidate for 2020.
Scott Oliva, Edwardsville
November 16, 2016 12:05 AM
