Protesters should have made their choice on Election Day

Who are these people? Don’t they know the day to protest was Nov. 8, 2016, at the ballot box? There was a choice in candidates, and if you didn’t like one you chose the other. If you didn’t like either one then you should have chosen the one you thought was better than the other. The fact is you had a choice.
Two years have gone by, and they have been consumed with campaigns that involved the picking of the candidates which included a primary election to help you to make a choice. All the opportunities where there; all you had to do was to get involved, read a lot. The choice was yours; only one can win. It’s time to cheer the winner and get behind whomever he or she may be, for that’s when we all can win and only then will we win.
There was and is no need for the kind of protest that you people have chosen. You are an insult to this nation and our founding fathers. You should get down on your knees and thank our forefathers for this great country that you were lucky enough to be born in. You owe them an apology.
You need to go back to the streets that you’ve done damage to and clean them up, for the store owners and businesses have done nothing to you or your groups to deserve this kind of act against them.
James Saffel, Mascoutah
