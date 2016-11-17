We voted for change at any price

The presidential election of 2016 is over. We voted for change. Change at any price. The tide turns. High tide is followed by low tide. Whether we, in 2016, are at low tide or high is open to debate.
In any case we are in for an exciting time to come. First we have the inaugural balls. The most “huge” is surely to be held in Washington D.C. at the new Trump hotel in the old Post Office Pavilion on Pennsylvania Ave., just east of the White House. Millions of private and government dollars will pour straight into the pocket of the owner of the hotel, Donald Trump, our president. Other balls will be held at the Trump Tower in Manhattan, also owned by the president.
Next will come the remodeling of the White House. We will see miles of gold drapes and carpet, new solid gold faucets, fixtures and toilets. A giant Trump sign will be erected on the roof of the White House. New gold china and flatware will be purchased. All engraved with the Trump name.
“Trump” will be painted on Air Force One.
Finally, it will become fashionable among all the D.C. socialites to speak ungrammatical English in a fake east European accent. Then, we will be all set to fulfill the promises of the Trump agenda.
David J. Busse, Maryville
