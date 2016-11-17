Kaepernick is exercising constitutional right

Some people have denigrated NFL football player Colin Kaepernick for kneeling when the the national anthem is played. They claim he’s not patriotic, and is dishonoring the flag and the service men and women who fight for this country. I say Kaepernick’s kneeling has nothing to with his patriotism, nor do his actions dishonor the service men and women. He is merely expressing disdain for the oppression suffered by blacks and other non-white races, a right given by the Constitution.
For those who argue that no one has a right to dictate that they love another race, they should also understand that no one has a right to question another person’s patriotism because he kneels when the national anthem is played.
In fact, the third verse of “The Star Spangled Banner” is so offensive that every black American should join Kaepernick in kneeing if anyone dares sing that verse in their presence, because it suggested death for the slaves who joined the British during the War of 1812 for the purpose of gaining their freedom. The lyrics of the national anthem were written by Francis Scott Key, a slave owner himself. A better national anthem would be “America the Beautiful” because it’s prettier, it’s easier to sing, and it doesn’t suggest killing those who sought to free themselves from slavery.
Frankie Seaberry, Centreville
