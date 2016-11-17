Stop whining about the election results

The originators of the United States of America, in order to become “united” decided that the more populated states could lord over the smaller, less populated states. They worked on a compromise to get the lesser states to join in. They came up with the idea of electors, or the Electoral College.
It has worked just fine up until recent elections (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004 and 2016) when we had plurality presidents elected. Most of this is due to third-party candidates who take away votes from the largest two parties.
Only the sore losers in the largest progressive/liberal states are out rioting in the streets. You never see the independents or Republicans rioting when they lose. The just tend do get out and work harder.
It looks like Donald Trump will get well over 300 Electoral votes, a clear majority. He will win 29 or 30 states in popular votes. Hillary will win 20 or 21.
If you take out the three largest states, with the most hard-core communistic votes: New York, Illinois and California, that Hillary won, Donald Trump would win with a near 4 million more votes. Think about it and stop whining.
Another thing, I think that early voting is illegal, unless you are totally unable to get to the polls. The Constitution of the U.S. clearly states that Election Day is the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November every four years for president, members of congress and one third for senate.
H. Ray Sigler, Highland
