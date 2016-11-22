The wall is a ‘right-wing’ fantasy

My letter suggesting that the building of the “beautiful wall” would be an economic boon to the U.S. economy and our failing industries was criticized by Gerald Luebbers. Mr. Luebbers noted that “the Secure Fence Act of 2006 provides funding for the construction of 700 miles of physical barrier on the southern border.”
One little fact that Mr. Luebbers overlooks is that the Mexican border is 1,989 miles long. The funding law passed by Congress and signed by President Bush will cover only 35 percent of the wall.
It will take a lot more than “the willingness to actually build it” to complete the other 1,289 miles of the wall. Ridiculous promises to make Mexico pay for the wall notwithstanding, Congress will never authorize this right-wing fantasy.
David J. Busse, Maryville
