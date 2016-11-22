Stop voter fraud in Illinois

I think it would be very easy to eliminate dead people from voting in at least two ways. One is to take lessons from the banks. They know almost immediately when a person dies and freeze their accounts. Two, hold the county clerk liable for voter fraud with a penalty of imprisonment and take away any and all government pensions they are receiving or will be entitled to.
When voter fraud stops in Illinois, then there will be a change in our government. Too many ways people are cheating and of course the people in power love it. One day the people who are cheating will realize that when the government takes a $1 from one person the cheater may get 2 cents of it. Wake up and look at your city and tell me you love living in fear and chaos. I know no one likes living like that.
Robert Colston, Keyesport
