A nation reaps what it sows

I’ve always considered the old adage spoken by politicians after a heated debate, “Well, at the end of the day, we’re all still Americans,” as naïve. That meant something long ago, but no more.
What our nation has become these past decades is beyond description. What’s even more naïve is how many citizens didn’t see this coming in spite of the information available. When I wrote over 10 years ago about the hatred in our country being near the level of pre-Civil War years, I didn’t know then that those were probably still the “good old days” compared to present.
There’s not enough room in my “word count” to explain how this came about, but the hatred and division are here; they’ve been here, and they will only get worse. The anarchy in the streets and assaults on innocent victims will continue until finally confronted, taking it to a new level.
If there’s any bright spot in all of this it is that finally the lid is off and the true State of the Union is laid bare with a glimpse of what lies ahead. Dare I say, “Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows.” So do nations.
In the meantime, my blue bag will be in the driveway every morning. We’ll all have an overly abundant Thanksgiving dinner, hopefully sharing our bounty with those less fortunate as many Americans do. Followed by a spending frenzy in the guise of celebrating the birth of Jesus.
Merry Christmas.
Donald Moeser, Freeburg
