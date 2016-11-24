Make silencers legal

Despite their portrayal in Hollywood, sound suppressors on firearms are a practical addition. They save people’s hearing, and they reduce noise pollution. It only makes logical sense to remove the restrictions on owning them. Currently suppressors, or silencers, are not legal to own in the state of Illinois, and we need to change that. They are a practical solution to the loud noise and resulting hearing damage many people incur from a high volume of shooting.
Larry Chapman, Collinsville
