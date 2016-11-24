Stop protesting and start working with us

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. Pause

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:30 Southern Illinois soldier killed in Afghanistan arrives at Scott Air Force Base

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:54 How will your family avoid political tension at Thanksgiving?

1:23 Belleville East senior Javon Pickett starts season with a bang

5:07 SIUE student protest rally for unity

3:22 East's Pickett signs with Illini basketball

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road