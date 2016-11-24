Stop protesting and start working with us

To all the protesters who can’t accept that Hillary lost the election: Why are you still here?
If you hurry, you can make it to the border before they close! It will be harder to come back in!
I doubt other countries will greet you with open arms!
If you stay here, you’ll be stuck with us “deplorables,” like it or not!
God bless our new president! I hope our true patriots and proud citizens can help to make this great country even better!
Get off the streets and burn the hate signs and use good sense to work with everyone to do the best we all can, to make a brighter future for our children. All votes did count, and all lives do too! Only in America!
Elizabeth L. Hettick, East Carondelet
