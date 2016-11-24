Many Trump supporters will soon regret their vote

Hitler’s slogan was “Make Germany great again.” Another lunatic con man has fooled 60 million people into allowing him the opportunity to enrich himself and destroy our country.
I wonder what kind of morals or values allowed Christian conservatives and pro-lifers to vote with the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists?
Many Brits regretted their Brexit vote. Many Trump voters will soon regret their votes. We can expect: huge tax cuts for the wealthy; increased deficits and unemployment; a recession and stock market crash; Iran renewing their nuclear program; America’s war contractors licking their chops.
Sixteen years ago another con man fooled voters by promising change. It was a disaster. Pro-lifers supported his Iraq war. Was that pro-life?
Most uninformed voters were convinced that Obamacare and NAFTA were Democratic ideas. The Individual Mandate (Obamacare) was the idea of Newt Gingrich, Bob Dole and the Heritage Foundation. The North American Common Market was Ronald Reagan’s idea. It evolved into NAFTA during Bush 41’s term. The votes of 71 percent of Republicans and 45 percent of Democrats were responsible for it becoming the law, when President Clinton signed it.
Jobs created: George W. Bush created 1.3 million jobs, the worst number since Hoover. Obama was handed the worst Republican mess since Hoover and created 11.2 million jobs, while most of his jobs bills were blocked by Republicans.
Gene Robke, Carlyle
Comments