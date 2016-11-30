Thank you for the article

Thank you for the recent well-written article regarding the Bivens family’s connection to the ISP. I’ve known this wonderful family for over 45 years. For those serving in a law enforcement career, it is truly a family affair. Thankfully there are still these honorable men and women willing to sacrifice their lives, if need be, to keep us all safe. Many times the spouses and children pick up the slack at home so the officer is available to do their job. Integrity, service, and pride is what its all about.
MaryEllen Doiron, Millstadt
