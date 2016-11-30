Smart, healthy people don’t vote Republican

Below are some recent U.S. Presidential election data.
In 2012, the 10 most educated states went for Barack Obama. The 10 least educated states went for Mitt Romney. Ten of the 11 most obese states went for Mitt Romney. Eighteen of the 24 least obese states went for Barack Obama.
In 2016, 18 of the 21 most educated states went for Hillary Clinton. Twenty-seven of the 29 least educated states went for Donald Trump. Twenty-four of the 25 most obese states went for Donald Trump. Nineteen of the 25 least obese states went for Hillary Clinton.
Apparently, the Republican Party message rings true with fat, lesser-educated Americans. Skeptical? The above data is readily verifiable. But heck, why do research when it is more slothful for fat, lesser-educated American to wedge their wide rear ends into cushy recliners in the den while eating bags and bags of potato chips between gluttonous meals and gleefully cheering “Wrong,” “Such a nasty woman,” “They’re rapists,” “Mexico will pay for the wall,” “We won with the poorly educated. I love the poorly educated,” I know words. I have the best words,” “Lock her up,” “Bigly,” and “Grab them by the (genitalia).”
Republicans will say the last quote was just locker room talk. The quote was spoken in a plush touring bus among microphones and cameras … not a locker room.
Never did I think the movie “Idiocracy” would come true in America.
Art Sheridan, Swansea
