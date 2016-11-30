Our differences aren’t the real issue

Our differences are too obvious to ignore. But if we are respectful to others our differences become irrelevant. Some of us are male. Some are female. Some are thin. Some are not. Some people have different colored skin. We are not created equal but we equally deserve to be treated with respect. Can we just understand that each of us is different in our own way?
But our differences are not the real issue. The amount of respect or disrespect shown to people who are different is the real issue. When Dr. Martin Luther King said, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” he was referring to that level of respect. In the military there is a difference between a general and a private. That salute acknowledges that difference and expresses respect. Respect others and act in a respectable manner. Our world will be better for it.
Brad Sewell, Collinsville
