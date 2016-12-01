You’re entitled to your opinion, not your own facts

Noted American politician and sociologist Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously said, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
Evidently letter writer Gene Robke didn’t get that memo.
Robke began his recent anti-Trump, anti-Republican letter charging that Hitler used “Make Germany great again,” as a slogan. Not so, say the fact checkers. Hitler may have used some version of the phrase on occasion, but it was not a campaign or Nazi Party slogan.
That said, Trump and Hitler were not the only politicians who used the theme of making their countries “great again.”
Ronald Reagan used the slogan “Let’s make America great again,” during his successful 1980 presidential campaign. The UK’s Margaret Thatcher said that her goal was to “make Britain great again.” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos once promised “with the help of the masses to make this country great again.”
Wonder why Robke didn’t try to tie Trump to any of those leaders?
With a flawed start like that it makes you wonder what other half-truths and innuendos are contained in Robke’s letter. Like Mark Twain said, “Facts are stubborn but statistics are more pliable.”
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
