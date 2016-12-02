That reference in the Sunday letters to the “most educated” states, the “least obese” states being smarter and thinner enough to vote for Hillary and Barack: would those be the same states unable to operate without massive funds from the Feds, or the states keeping entire precincts of populations dependent and oppressed in the poverty of HUD government “plantations”? Or those states which cozen an elite ruling class in private schools and universities to no one else’s benefit? There’s more than one way to interpret voting patterns, thank you.
Richard Wagner, Highland
