America’s political correctness is why despots are so bold

Barrack Obama on the passing of Fidel Castro: “For nearly six decades, the relationship between the U.S. and Cuba was marked by discord and profound political disagreements.
Today, we offer condolences to Fidel Castro’s family, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Cuban people. In the days ahead, they will recall the past and also look to the future.”
Being led by a weak-kneed, spaghetti spine, politically correct clown for eight years, explains why Vladimir Putin, Iran and other despots are so bold, and why we are the laughing stock of the world. But then, you libroids wanted four more years of this tripe (to the tenth power)!
Donald Trump on the passing of Fidel Castro: “Today, the world marks the passing of a brutal dictator who oppressed his own people for nearly six decades. Fidel Castro’s legacy is one of firing squads, theft, unimaginable suffering, poverty and the denial of fundamental human rights.”
Any questions?
Roddy D. Riggs, Highland
