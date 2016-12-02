Clinton, voters lulled into false sense of security

I read Lee Pitzer’s recent “revenge of the poorly-educated white men” letter with interest.
I don’t agree with everything Pitzer writes, but his perception on the damage done by erroneous pre-election polls to Clinton’s Election Day failure was right on target.
The mainstream media eagerly spread any and all poll results that favored Clinton, especially by wide margins. They portrayed Clinton as the obvious winner to dissuade Trump supporters from showing up at the polls.
Clinton read those same press reports and got lolled into a false sense of security. She neglected to visit states like Wisconsin, which she was told she had in the bag. Instead she spent much of the last days of her campaign singing and dancing, on stage with the likes of Beyonce, Jay Z, LeBron James, and Bruce Springsteen.
Evidently King James didn’t share with her his creed to play full-out until the last second ticks off the clock.
She learned the hard way that celebrities might guarantee attention but not necessarily votes. Evidently many showed up at her final campaign extravaganzas more for the free concert and to see the superstars rather than get out to vote.
Then there’s the black vote, or lack thereof. President Obama’s words to African-Americans was that he would consider it a “personal insult” if they did not vote for Clinton. His declaration, “My name may not be on the ballot, but our progress is on the ballot,” apparently fell on deaf ears.
Like Private Gomer Pyle used to say, “Surprise, surprise, surprise!”
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
