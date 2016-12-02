Jill Stein needs to get over herself

Jill Stein of the Green Party has requested a recount of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. In other words, the crybabies of Diaperville want a DO-OVER. How much longer are we going to put up with having to be “Politically Correct?” Sometimes your feelings get hurt, things don’t happen like you want them too, someone says something you don’t like, but in the end it’s all part of life. Get over yourself, grow up, act like a responsible adult, if you know how.
Charlotte Kilzer, Cahokia
