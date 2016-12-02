Congrats to East St. Louis football

My congratulations to Coach Sunkett, football staff and 2016 East St. Louis football team on an undefeated season, culminating with a win in the state championship game. I was particularly interested in the young man’s comments regarding the win was for all in the 618 area code. First, I think it showed great class and sportsmanship to acknowledge past foes from the Southwestern Conference. Second, I think it reaffirms what I have been saying for years. There are some excellent football teams and players in this area, and today the Flyers are the best of the best. Again, my hearty congratulations to all the students, teachers, administrators, community and especially the football team and football staff at East Side.
Gary Cox, Belleville
Comments