Blue collar does not mean uneducated

In response to Art Sheridan of Swansea: I guess I am one of those uneducated people he spoke of. Back in 1961, I did not want to go to college; I wanted to be an auto mechanic. So I attended Ranken (Technical College) and honed my skills. It was always a good job, and I was never out of work. I never considered myself uneducated and reached the skill level of Chrysler Master Tech and was Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) certified in all eight categories.
There are millions of people out there who would be insulted by Sheridan’s remarks. I speak for all the machinists, carpenters, printers, steel workers, auto mechanics, butchers, bakers, and candlestick makers out there. I am a National Rifle Association member who enjoys shooting sports, and I read The Bible.
I do not sit in front of the TV and eat chips, but I did vote for Trump. Four more years of Obama and the U.S. would be in the dumpster. People like Sheridan should keep their mindless drivel to themselves.
I should remind Sheridan that enough of the uneducated people voted along with the educated to vote Trump in.
Robert E. Bailey, Maryville
Comments