We are capable of pursuing more than one goal at a time

Certainly there is no reason for environmentalists and energy businesses to be battling each other and becoming political enemies. We are smart and capable enough to pursue more than one goal at a time.
When governmental agencies like the EPA are used to promote ideological agendas instead of the common good, they hurt our nation. But when they behave as they should, they safeguard our resources to our benefit. We all should encourage our government to be wise as we move forward. We must ensure that we don’t let well- meaning, yet misguided, people increase our class warfare.
Jack Schrand, Belleville
