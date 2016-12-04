The combined profits of the Fortune 500 companies from 2009 – 2015 was $5.513 trillion. That is the highest combined seven-year profit ever. 2013 was the first year the annual combined profits of the Fortune 500 companies exceeded $1 trillion. Let me type that again. $1 trillion. Thanks, Obama!
A gallon of gasoline cost $4.10 in 2008. A gallon of gasoline cost $2.20 in November 2016. Thanks, Obama!
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 8,228.10 on Jan. 19, 2009. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 18,599.69 on Nov. 9, 2016. Thanks, Obama!
The unemployment rate in January 2009 was 7.9 percent. The current unemployment rate in the United States is 4.9 percent. Thanks, Obama!
No wars were initiated by the United States due to President Obama’s wish to get back at someone deemed gunning for President Obama’s father. Thanks, Obama!
The Affordable Healthcare Act insured 20 million people that had no health insurance under President George Walker Bush. Thanks, Obama!
The United States divorce rate hit a 40-year low this year. Thanks, Obama!
Annual inflation has gone over 3 percent only once since President Obama’s 2009 inauguration. Thanks, Obama!
The number of employed Americans in January 2009 was 134 million Americans. October 2016 saw 150 million Americans employed. Thanks, Obama!
So, what does “Make America Great Again” really mean?
Art Sheridan, Swansea
Comments