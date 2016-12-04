Letters to the Editor

December 4, 2016 12:41 AM

Who’s going to make America great again?

Make America great again? Who exactly is going to do that? Is it going to be people who go to TitleMax for a loan? Or will it be the unemployed? Or will it be people who live in trailers? Or will it be people who wear dirty John Deere caps at the table in restaurants?

Ronald Reagan asked if we are going to let a few intellectual elites tell us what to do, meaning that we should not let this happen.

Who made America great in the first place? It was a few intellectual elites: George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Benjamin Franklin, Patrick Henry, Thomas Payne. These men define the term intellectual elite. Why do some say that intellectual elites are bad? There would be no America without them.

David J. Busse, Maryville

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

West sophomore talks about ending losing streak against Edwardsville

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos