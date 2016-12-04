Letters to the Editor

December 4, 2016 12:42 AM

Stop blaming women for sexual assault and rape

Apparently letter to the editor writer Charles Riess, like too many people, needs some education on sexual assault/rape. It’s not about a sexy looking woman; it’s about rage towards women. Women are NOT to blame for lax morals of any man, nor for the anger that drives some to assault and rape. I learned this, sadly, long after I was first raped. Meanwhile, I was terrified even if a male relative hugged or kissed me and suffered terrible guilt needlessly as well. Thank God there was eventually someone to help me heal, and later I learned the facts about assault and rape. Lots of folks still don’t know those facts, and they need to know.

Ginny Kiernan Dahlberg, Belleville

