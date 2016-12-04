Trump is vulgar, bombastic, lubricious and xenophobic

Frank Austin’s letter of Nov. 29, is a charming piece of trumpery and sophistry.
He castigates Bill Clinton as a “confirmed liar, adulterer, pot smoker, and draft dodger.” I’ll see him on that and raise him many bids.
Austin takes “pride in the election of Donald Trump.”
Really?!
Trump is insufferably vulgar, blatantly bombastic, wildly lubricious, snidely xenophobic, cruelly misogynistic, perversely narcissistic, obsessively bigoted, crudely acquisitive, alarmingly unstable, viciously vindictive, curiously uncurious, and wittingly mendacious. Other than that, he’s a really odious human being.
Fred Ehrstein, Belleville
