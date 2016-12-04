Donald Trump won so get over it

The people have spoken. Donald Trump has won the election, and the protestors need to put their “big boy” pants on and find a job other than professional protestor.
Editorialist Leonard Pitts needs to swallow his racist diatribe and go to other issues that are problematic to the African-American community. How about tackling the heroin epidemic? Jim Walters needs to climb out of his ivory tower of self-appreciation and intermingle with working class folk that have real economic issues. I realize that his prima donna didn’t make the cut, but all I can say, Jim, is get over it!
I look forward to the next four years of race-baiting letters we’re sure to read from Walters, Robke and Seaberry, but oh well. I’ll read them in the same manner that I read the comic section. I apologize to the liberal college students that read this letter and feel the need to run to their safe spaces. Grow up!
James J. Price, Coulterville
