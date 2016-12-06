Donald Trump won big time

There are 3,141 counties in the United States. Donald Trump won 3,048 of them in last month’s election while Hillary Clinton won 57. Of course, Hillary won California, a state known for being weird, and large cities like Chicago and New York City where huge numbers of Democrats vote. Of the 62 counties in New York State, Trump won 46. The five counties that Hillary won in New York City more than account for her winning the popular vote of the entire country. These five counties comprise 319 square miles while the United States is comprised of 3,797,000 square miles. Who wants the country run by New York City, and who wants Illinois run by Chicago?
Jim Bonnevier, Belleville
