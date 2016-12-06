Government regulation should be as local as possible

I read with interest the Dec. 2, op-ed on “Lax Ambulance Rules” by Jenni Bergal of stateline.org.
After ambulances, are we going to ask the feds to make rules for police cars, fire trucks, and maybe Uber?
Note to Jenni and Stateline: This is the United States, founded on the ideal that government and regulation should be as local as possible.
Local and state governments are intended to be incubators for best practices in regulation. The best are then adopted by the rest.
This ideal is, in many ways, in tatters. The 2016 election reminded us of this ideal.
David L. Griffith, Belleville
