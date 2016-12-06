The Electoral College needs to be abolished

When the founding fathers approved and ratified the Electoral College as law, they had no idea of how large this country would become. With all of the electronic means of communication in this country, it is not needed. Further, this country harps on elections in other countries of one man – one vote and then comes the United States and the Electoral College of two separate elections. The Electoral College has affected two elections, George W. Bush and Donald J. Trump, and they should have never been president of the Untied States. Abolish the Electoral College! Article II, Section I.
James J. Harrigan, Waterloo
