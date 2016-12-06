If black lives matter, uphold “all men are created equal”

We who believe black lives really matter need to unite under the banner that is truly inclusive: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
It won’t be easy; it can only succeed if those who support this philosophy, that all truly created equal by God, imitate his Son and beginnings of Christianity. We must pursue the American dream without violence. We must pray for those who believe violence is the only path to justice and impress upon them the futility of that approach. Violence begets violence and will ultimately result in another civil war.
We have time, but like I said, it won’t be easy. There are many on both sides of the truth of the equality of man who have found division to be extremely profitable. Yes, that is a sad commentary, but nonetheless true. You need look no further than your own community.
It is very hard when someone strikes you to turn the other cheek. It will take men of great strength and courage on both sides to lead the effort. Many will be sacrificed on the altar of profit, but I believe others will step up to the plate. We have everything to lose; we must think of our children’s future, or if they will even have one.
Lee Harris, Belleville
