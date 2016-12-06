Trump and Pence’s victory tour in Indiana

On Dec. 1, Donald Trump and Mike Pence took a victory tour in Indiana claiming they had saved jobs at Carrier, a United Technology company. When one really looks into this you immediately have some questions.
First, since Pence is governor of Indiana, I wonder what he brought to the table for Carrier. I heard $7 million in tax breaks and incentives – Indiana taxpayer money. Second, Trump claimed this was just business as usual. Wait a minute. Is this what we have to look forward to with a Trump administration? Business as usual? Everyone is saying, “See? This guy is great and will make America great again.”
Really? 800 to 1000 jobs don’t make this guy great. In fact, he has a long way to go to produce the kinds of jobs Mr. Obama has provided since he came into office. More than 70 months of job growth and another 176,000 jobs were reported today. That was without any help from the Republicans.
I sure hope Trump isn’t going to use influence from the billionaires and Wall Street people he’s appointed. Remember folks, those Wall Street guys gave us a great recession in 2008. I’m still trying to gain my money back that those greedy [people] took!
Oh well, I know you Trumpsters have high hopes, but I’ll close with this: “Fool me once, shame on you, but fool me twice, shame on me.” Good luck for the next four years?
Richard L. Wosylus, Smithton
Comments