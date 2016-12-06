As long as the Electoral College exists, voting will remain undemocratic

3:53 Our War: Marine wounded on Iwo Jima proudest of helping Guam natives Pause

3:15 East St. Louis officials face criminal complaints

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

1:29 Belleville OKs Shopland tax incentives

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart