Obama needs to take caution with executive clemency

Christmas rapidly approaches and shortly thereafter the end of the Obama era. Like kiddies’ “What I want for Christmas” lists to Santa, the president’s “executive clemency” shopping list is growing too.
Political prognosticators have been bantering about pardons. Potential candidates are lining up like shoppers at Walmart’s Black Friday opening.
There are familiar names like Hillary Clinton, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, (Bradley) Chelsea Manning, and Edward Snowden. Then there’s the more than 740,000 dreamers, the young people brought to this country illegally by their parents. What about Kwame Kilpatrick, Bill Clinton, William Jefferson, Rod Blagojevich, David Petraeus or James Cartwright? Can he overlook all Hillary’s close advisers and confidants?
None have been convicted of non-violent drug offenses like the more than 1,000 commutations that Obama has granted thus far. That’s more than the previous 11 presidents combined.
That number does not include at least eight Thanksgiving turkeys.
Obama undoubtedly wants to seal his legacy as a kind and benevolent leader. He needs to be very cautious with his selections, as unlike executive orders this damage cannot be undone by his successor.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
