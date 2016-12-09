We can’t just stop being concerned for our nation’s future

Several of your recent contributors have proffered the theme that “He won; she lost,” so “GET OVER IT.” I am not certain what that phrase means in their particular use of it. Does it mean stop being critical of the fact that a slight majority of the voters in four states, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, delivered our nation into the hands of an imbecilic clown?
Surely your letter writers, who offer “get over it,” do not expect those of us who are not for trusting or taking huge gambles with imbeciles, to just stop being concerned for our nation’s future and go off into hibernation for the next four years. If that is their intention, they will be disappointed, as we will remain vigilant and critical of all that we disagree with, and I expect there will be a lot of that to criticize.
If, on the other hand, we are pleasantly surprised by mature proposals, reasonable actions, and laudable presidential conduct, then we will applaud and give due credit. However, I am reluctantly concerned that based on past actions we will have little opportunity to applaud. I foresee a gloomy and depressing future but hope and trust that my pessimism does not come to pass.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
