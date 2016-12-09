We need a people and planet first budget

I believe that every human has the right to live a dignified life. Big corporations and the 1 percent have run our state into financial ruin. An economy in which the rich get richer and the poor get poorer cannot be sustained. Illinois can be a state that fosters a life of dignity and joy for its residents. The wealthy elite and big corporations need to pay their fair share for the common good.
Illinois’ stopgap budget expires Dec. 31, 2016. Illinois legislators are faced with a choice: raising massive amounts of revenue to dig ourselves out of this hole and start investing in a bold, beautiful vision for the State of Illinois OR make cuts to critical systems that Illinois families rely on, all in the name of continuing to allow the wealthy and big corporations off the hook.
A People and Planet First budget will raise billions of dollars in new revenue by instituting a progressive income tax, closing corporate tax loopholes, and taxing LaSalle Street traders with a financial transactions tax. This will allow our state to fully fund education, upgrade our infrastructure, fully fund human services and provide universal healthcare.
Mary Zangs, Jane Addams Senior Caucus, Chicago
