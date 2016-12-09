This election situation is indeed unique

Letter writer Gary Duff touched on an interesting concept with his discussion of the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause. Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8 states, “No Title of Nobility shall be granted the United States: And no Person holding any Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”
Apparently our forefathers, in all their wisdom, didn’t anticipate a billionaire with vast global holdings and interests would someday be our president.
Our current president found creative ways to work around the Constitution with his far-reaching executive orders without benefit of Congress’ advice, counsel, or blessing. Surely our other astute Constitutional law experts can put their heads together and figure out an appropriate and legal workaround.
The situation is indeed unique. What would you rather have, a president that has already made his billions; or one that ascended into office not too far removed from driving a hooptie Honda around south Chicago as a community organizer?
Apparently public service is a fairly lucrative endeavor. President Obama will transition into retirement with a degree of wealth (reportedly over $12 million net worth), comfort, and an extremely bright future.
Likewise, Hillary Clinton told ABC News in 2014, “We came out of the White House not only dead broke, but in debt.” The Clintons are now reportedly worth over $100 million.
Mark Twain said, “The lack of money is the root of all evil.” How much is enough?
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
