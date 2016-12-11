The mainstream media is all in a dither in regards to Donald Trump’s recent tweet concerning recent American flag burning incidents. The president-elect maybe a little quick on the draw with his thoughts, but he reflected feelings that many Americans share.
This includes the hundreds of veterans who recently demonstrated at Hampshire College in Massachusetts in response to a flag burning its after-effects.
Maybe Trump should have prefaced his tweet with “If it were up to me” (which it is not) or “If I were king” like former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia did in his statements on flag burners. Scalia previously said, “I would put in jail every sandal-wearing, scruffy-bearded weirdo who burns the American flag.”
Then maybe then Trump’s tweet would have been better received. Considering today’s mainstream media and their general disdain for anything Trump, probably not.
Though the SCOTUS has ruled on variations of this First Amendment protection many times over the years, it remains a hot button issue for many Americans. Trump just said what many amongst us thought.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
