Electoral College will never go away

There have been a lot of opinions written about the pros and cons of our Electoral College system for electing presidents. Like it or not, it will never go away, and he’s why: It guarantees that the Democrats and Republicans will always be the parties in power.
Without it people will not feel they are throwing their vote away by voting for a third-party candidate. Suddenly there won’t be only two major parties but perhaps a half dozen major parties. The president could be elected with only a 20 percent majority, and there could be no clear majority in Congress calling for the formation of collations, etc. Again, the politicians don’t want to give up that power.
Chris Robertson, Belleville
