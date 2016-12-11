President-elect Donald Trump’s deal to save 1,100 Carrier jobs is a great start. It shows the public that Trump is serious about his promises and demonstrates aggressive, pre-inaugural action.
There is another thing Trump could do before he is sworn in: He makes a deal with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a supplemental appropriations package earmarked for border security expenditures. The appropriations package would be ready for signature on Inauguration Day and sufficient to defray the costs of deploying 45,000 national guardsmen (Two 22,500 groups for 12-hour border patrol shifts) for an initial 90-day period.
As soon as Ryan and McConnell consent to a funding agreement, Trump contacts the governors of California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas and advises them that the federal government is going to reimburse them for the immediate deployment of their National Guard troops. Hopefully, these governors would either dispatch the troops to their borders before Trump actually takes office, or they could be quickly pressured to do so.
The beauty of this proposal is that it both bypasses Obama and it seals our border prior to the actual commencement of Trump’s administration. Furthermore, the southern border can’t remain unsecured while Trump’s wall is being built, and therefore, deploying additional personnel will be necessary in any event. This resourceful form of pre-inaugural action is just another excellent illustration of how a true leader governs.
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
