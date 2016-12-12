We were surprised to see the recent sound-off comment disparaging west Belleville and specifically Ogles neighborhood. As 40-year residents of Ogles, we have seen changes, some for the worse, but many for the better. We have many hardworking, helpful neighbors who are proud of where they live. Our neighborhood association couldn’t be more vibrant, with dedicated leaders and all kinds of activities. It’s a wonderful place to live and raise families.
As for business, West Main has the new and expanded brewery facilities; the Abbey is a unique and popular meeting place; and there are many places to go to eat and shop and work. Just a turn or two from West Main are stable neighborhoods and the businesses along the Beltline and in Belleville Crossing (where Panera’s just built and opened a state-of-the-art restaurant). Those of us who know and live in west Belleville know it is a good place to call home.
Linda Eardley, Belleville
