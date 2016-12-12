You can’t have your cake and eat it too

I just read, in the Internet edition of Newsweek Magazine, the best rationale as to why Trump won. The magazine sent Tenya Bindra to Luzerne County, Pa., in the northeast corner of the state to try and answer that question. The county had not voted Republican since 1988.
The county is home to several large warehouse distribution centers and a number of low-tech manufacturing companies. Most of the county’s workforce punches time clocks. The Newsweek journalist used a very appropriate phrase to describe the average voter in Luzerne County as “low information voters.” These are “voters who don’t have a sophisticated knowledge of how government works, don’t follow political news and base their votes on emotional responses to issues.” That is a definition of the great majority of Trump voters everywhere.
Trump voters want him to bring back the good paying manufacturing jobs and eliminate the immigrant competition for those jobs. His statements promise to do just that. What the Trump voters in Luzerne Pa., and elsewhere in the country, do not realize is the cost they will have to pay. The cost will be in the much higher prices of what they purchase. The $5 Chinese hammer will go to $10, and so much else will be significantly more expensive. Those workers in Luzerne believe thy can have their cake and eat it too. Not so. The new Trump manufacturing jobs may be elsewhere in the country but the higher cost of consumer goods will definitely be in Luzerne.
Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon
