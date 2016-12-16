The Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy has released a new document (dated Dec. 8, 2016) entitled “The Gift of the Priestly Vocation,” which is a set of guidelines for priestly formation. The document notes, “The Holy Father Francis (the “Who am I to judge” pope) has approved the present General Executive Decree and has ordered its publication.”
“This document is extremely disappointing in its approach to gay men called to be priests (not to mention the gay or straight women),” said Marianne Duddy-Burke, Executive Director of DignityUSA, an organization of Catholics committed to equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the Church and society.
These guidelines are insulting to all of humanity. There are no two people alike, gay or straight. We are all endowed with the human right to be who we are, spiritually, sexually and who we are in our desire to serve humankind.
Get over yourselves, male clerics, the totality of life is not just in sexual relations or activities. It is in individuals expressing and giving themselves to one another and the rest of society in the best way they can to cooperate with evolution to its better place in this ever-progressing existence.
Anne Harter, Belleville
