Don’t call for a timeout when the end is in sight

The last-minute slow-rolling by the Obama Administration of the Dakota access oil pipeline smacks of politics. Our lame duck president just wants to be able to say, “Not on my watch,” when asked about this unfortunate situation after Jan. 20.
The project reportedly has one mile of pipeline left to complete in North Dakota. Now the president wants the Army Corps of Engineers to look at alternative routes. Surely meticulous route planners would have scrutinized all the various options for this $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile long pipeline through four states before they started turning dirt.
Now, when the end is in sight, is not the time to call timeout. The planned delivery date for the project is Jan. 1, 2017.
That’s the difference between a president who will be a former businessman and one who’s a former community organizer. The latter lacks business acumen and has no concept of money.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
