Thanks for the laugh

I want to thank Kevin J. Gagen for giving me a hearty morning laugh recently, in the first sentence of his letter to the editor. He called Obama “one of the noblest people to ever be president ...”
If Gagen truly believes this, he is ignorant of history, and blindly and hopelessly partisan.
Obama has insulted and ridiculed his political opponents for eight years, laughed at them, and in a favorite line, sneered that they are “on the wrong side of history.” Funny how Obama is waiting for history to judge Fidel Castro, when we already have a half-century of evidence that Castro was a cruel, murderous dictator. But somehow Obama thinks people who have honest policy disagreements with him are the real bad guys in the world.
Edward Nowak, Belleville
