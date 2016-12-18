Letters to the Editor

December 18, 2016 1:12 AM

Election is like living in the ‘Hunger Games’

Enough already! Good grief, people, get a grip. Since a number of people have their panties in a bunch over the outcome of this election, let’s take a look at a couple of facts: 1. Hillary won the popular vote in California. 2. The Donald won the accumulative popular vote in the remaining 49 states. I don’t recall ever seeing such a bunch of sore losers. Why on God’s green earth must the entire population of this country bow to the will of the residents of one state? I almost feel like I’m living in the “Hunger Games.”

Gerard Luebbers, Carlyle

