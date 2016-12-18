“Democracy is two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote.” — Benjamin Franklin, “Poor Richard’s Almanak”
We are a republic, not a democracy. The Founding Fathers had disdain for democracies; they considered them as mob rule. An individual or group within a minority has no protection against the power of an unlimited majority under a democracy. It doesn’t matter if it is a direct democracy or a representative democracy; in either case the majority’s power is absolute, unlimited, and their decisions can’t be appealed under the legal system established, thereby creating an unlimited tyranny by the majority.
The Framers put checks and balances in the Constitution to limit federalism. The purpose of a republic is to control the majority, to protect the rights and representation of minorities, all minorities.
Within the Declaration of Independence, the Founding Fathers listed the rights denied by King George III, and letter writer Frankie Seaberry, do you think the citizens in London cared?
Under the Articles of Confederation there was no executive branch, no presidency. In creating the Constitution, the Framers added the Electoral College to check the excesses of the majority. Without it, states such as Iowa and New Hampshire wouldn’t be relevant in the nominating process; primarily creating campaigning strictly being done in densely populated states like California and New York, leaving Nebraska, Wyoming, the Dakotas and Rhode Island out of the picture. This had nothing to do with bigotry.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
